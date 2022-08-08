Sharjah City Municipality has implemented an integrated plan to deal with the effects of the weather situation in the city of Kalba, in cooperation with the Environment Group and the Kalba Municipality.

It contributed to the return of movement in the city and maintaining business continuity according to the plans prepared to deal with these natural phenomena, and for the return of the city to its bright and beautiful image, enhancing its aesthetic and civilized appearance, removing waste and carrying out comprehensive cleaning works.

The municipality has also withdrawn water pools from some areas, especially residential areas, and assisted the people in cleaning operations and dealing with the effects of the weather in some affected homes as an additional community contribution to accelerate the return of the residents and enjoy a beautiful family life. 150 tanks to provide the necessary support, complete the work with high efficiency, and completely return the movement to normal.