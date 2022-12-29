The Sharjah Municipality announced that it will exempt users of public parking lots in the city of Sharjah from fees, next Sunday, corresponding to the first of January of the new year 2023.
The municipality stated that public parking spaces that are subject to fees are excluded from this decision throughout the week, including Fridays and public holidays, which can be identified through the blue signboard.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Sharjah #Municipality #Exempting #public #parking #users #fees #early #January
Leave a Reply