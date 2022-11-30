Sharjah Municipality decided to exempt public parking users from fees on the occasion of Martyr’s Day and the 51st Union Day, from December 1 to 3.
The municipality confirmed that public parking spaces that are subject to fees are excluded from the decision throughout the week, including Fridays and public holidays, which can be identified through the blue signboard.
