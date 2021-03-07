Sharjah City Municipality confirmed the continuation of its campaigns and inspection visits to evacuate bachelors, workers and violators living in areas designated for families and families, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as these visits include all areas of the city of Sharjah in cooperation with the strategic partners of the Police General Command Sharjah and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

The Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, affirmed that the municipality continues to evacuate singles and violators from the areas designated for families and families, in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to provide and create an ideal environment for these families and to preserve their privacy, safety and security, as the municipality, in cooperation with its strategic partners, undertakes the immediate eviction and disconnection of services from housing. The same violating engineering divisions, random electrical connections, and dwellings that witness overcrowding in the number of violators, especially in light of the current circumstances that require commitment to preventive measures and procedures, and to achieve the principle of social distancing.

Al-Tarifi explained that more than 13 thousand violators and celibates have been evacuated so far, during the 3 thousand campaigns that were implemented, as these campaigns witnessed administrative and legal measures taken against the violating housing, indicating that the municipality is keen to regulate the relationship between the owner and the tenant through the lease contracts documented with it. Under conditions that prevent both parties from violating the housing system, to preserve the aesthetic appearance and the security, safety and privacy of families and families.

The Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality stated that the municipality has expanded the scope of these campaigns to include residential towers in various areas of the city, during which it has detected many violations, which also witnessed violating engineering divisions and accumulated inside the apartments without taking into account the preventive measures against the Covid 19 virus, and monitoring many negative behaviors, so The municipality, in cooperation with strategic partners, took the necessary measures and directed them to live in the areas designated for them.

In a related context, Thabet Al-Tarifi praised the great and tangible role and cooperation provided by the General Command of Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, during these campaigns, which contributed to achieving the desired goals and evacuating workers and singles from the areas of families and families, and enhancing security and safety in them and maintaining comfort And population safety.

Al-Tarifi noted that the municipality welcomes all the public’s comments and inquiries and reports the housing in violation by contacting it via the call center on 993 through its other official channels, so that the inspection teams immediately follow up on it and take the necessary measures regarding it.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

