Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah City Municipality announced the end of its preparations to receive the blessed month of Ramadan according to a set of systematic plans that are in line with the circumstances, and in line with government directives regarding preventive measures and precautionary measures. Business continuity and the provision of the best services to the public, in addition to performing its monitoring and awareness role on all food establishments and markets, intensifying visits and inspection campaigns on them to ensure their compliance with all health controls regulating the workflow, and preventive measures circulated by the municipality, according to a set of announcements that included all the requirements and precautionary measures.

Thabet Al-Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, confirmed that the municipality is keen to provide all its services during the holy month in accordance with a set of preventive and precautionary measures in line with government directives to limit the spread of “Covid-19”. It has also formed a team of inspectors from the Food Control Department to intensify inspection visits. Food establishments must ensure their compliance with health standards and requirements, especially those that have been announced and circulated to all these establishments, which included health and safety requirements and a number of preventive measures and precautionary measures. The inspection teams will also follow up the municipality’s decision regarding not displaying food outside the stores, and make sure of Operating food establishments during the day in the month of Ramadan, based on the permit issued by the municipality in this regard.

Al-Tarifi explained that the veterinary clinic in Jubail receives the public from Saturday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the pre-reservation system for appointments according to a set of preventive and precautionary measures that include preventing clients from entering the clinic without wearing face masks and gloves, and measuring temperatures, and it is strictly prohibited to enter Pet owners to the examination room unless the veterinarian requests the presence of the animal’s owner only when necessary.

The director general of the municipality indicated that the inspection teams of the Municipal Supervision and Inspection Department will also intensify their awareness campaigns to enhance the aesthetic and cultural appearance of the emirate, adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures on beaches and green spaces, and organize various visits to educate the public not to set up any Ramadan tent in implementation of the decision to stop permits for Ramadan tents for this. General, and make sure everyone adheres to it.

The director general of the municipality noted that the calculation of public parking fees will be from eight in the morning until 12 midnight, and the inspection teams of the Public Parking Department will ensure that the public is committed to paying the fees, and that the parking is not misused, as the municipality provides more than 50 thousand parking spaces subject to fees. In various parts of the city to make it easier for customers when going to their various destinations.

The municipality announced that the official working hours in its main building and subsidiary buildings during the holy month of Ramadan are from 9 am to 2 pm, and it has also determined the working hours of its service centers, and has published them on its websites on social media platforms according to a schedule that shows all times.

The Sharjah City Municipality calls on the public to contact it on the call center on 993 to report any comments, and to receive all inquiries around the clock.