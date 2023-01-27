The Municipality of Sharjah announced the distribution of more than 185 tanks and pumping stations, to deal with the weather situation in the country and the city of Sharjah in particular, according to the plans prepared in advance by the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, as the rain emergency work teams of the four sectors of the Rain Emergencies Committee moved in The municipality dealt with the water pools in accordance with the proactive plan and began to drain them immediately, which contributed to enhancing the flow of traffic in the various roads, squares and tunnels. The municipality stated that its work teams are making great efforts in all areas of the city of Sharjah currently, and work continues around the clock to withdraw water pools and deal with the effects of depression and weather fluctuations. The municipality also plays a pivotal role with the concerned authorities in the emirate to preserve lives and property.