Sharjah Municipality has raised the degree of full readiness to deal with the expected weather and the accompanying good rains in the city of Sharjah.

All teams and committees announced their readiness to withdraw water pools from various regions, and provided the necessary work cadres, heavy and light equipment and machinery such as dam pumps, tanks and mobile withdrawal stations, before the rains to start their work immediately to enhance the flow of traffic, preserve property and deal with water pools in various regions according to a plan. An integrated system through which the municipality will work around the clock until the completion of all works and tasks.

The municipality has put more than 110 tanks and 80 pumps on standby, and they will be increased according to the weather.