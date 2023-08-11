Sharjah Municipality announced that 165,655 medical fitness examinations were conducted during the first half of this year, in its medical fitness centers, to issue and renew residency, or to obtain occupational health cards for workers in facilities related to public health.

Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, Director of the Public Health Services Department at the Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that obtaining occupational health cards for workers in food and health facilities is one of the requirements that must be adhered to to ensure their health fitness for work, and the safety of the services they provide.