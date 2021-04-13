In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide facilities for fishermen and preserve the civilized appearance of the emirate, the Sharjah City Municipality revealed during a field tour of the various vital and development projects that it is implementing, in the presence of Thabit Al-Tarifi, its General Manager and his assistants, about the achievement 70% of the boat parking yard project in Al Mamzar area.

Thabit Al-Tarifi confirmed that the municipality continues its relentless efforts and diligent work to implement the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to complete the arena, which is considered a generous honor for the fishermen, and the municipality has so far completed 20 warehouses in full, 80% of the stands of VIPs, and the parking of pleasure boats and commercial boats is fully completed. And 70% of the workshops for boats and engines, as well as the provision of a mobile fuel station that meets the needs of various types of boats inside the yard, and the provision of a large refrigerator for storing ice.

For his part, Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector, stated that the municipality will provide many other services, such as guard rooms to secure the place and preserve the property, by providing adequate solar-powered lighting, surveillance cameras, and many other services, indicating that the municipality has begun issuing Permits to stop boats inside the yard





