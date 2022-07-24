Sharjah City Municipality pointed out the incorrectness of the advertisements spread on social networking sites, which indicate the availability of vacancies in a number of jobs, stressing that these advertisements are not issued by its official sources, nor are they affiliated with or represented.

The municipality called on the public to always refer to its official communication channels, represented by its website, its official platforms on social media accounts, or the call center at 993.



