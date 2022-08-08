Sharjah City Municipality confirmed the intensification of inspection visits to men’s barbershops and women’s beauty centers to ensure their commitment to all preventive measures and measures and health controls to provide service to customers, within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to pay attention to the health and safety of the public, which it places at the top of its priorities, and these measures and health standards covered workers. And the location, tools and all equipment in the facility.

In this context, the head of the Health Control Department in Sharjah Municipality, Roqaya Ibrahim, confirmed that during the first half of this year, the municipality carried out 8,918 inspection visits to barbershops and beauty centers, to ensure their compliance with all health standards and controls regulating workflow, which include providing valid professional health cards. For male and female workers, providing vaccination cards against hepatitis, maintaining the general cleanliness of the facility and the cleanliness of the tools, equipment and devices used, and providing them with a sufficient number.

She explained that there are other standards and requirements such as attention to the maintenance of walls, floors and ceilings, maintenance of tools and equipment, contracting with an insect and rodent control facility approved by the Sharjah Municipality, ratifying the contract, paying attention to the cleanliness of workers, committing to wearing the appropriate uniform, providing an equipped first aid box, and ensuring the validity of products and preparations. Existing and used in the facility, and attention to providing appropriate lighting and ventilation, providing approvals for electrical beauty devices and equipment, if any.

It also reported that the Health Control Department has carried out 1689 inspection visits since the beginning of this year on laundry and ironing shops to ensure that they are also complying with the requirements and controls of work, such as providing washing and drying equipment and devices, taking care of their cleanliness and maintenance, providing adequate sanitation with floors, necessary containers, and providing clothes storage shelves and clothes hangers. Maintaining them, providing plastic bags for clothes, maintaining the general cleanliness of the facility and the cleanliness of the tools and equipment used, contracting with a pest and rodent control facility approved by the Sharjah Municipality and ratifying the contract. Attention to the cleanliness of workers and commitment to wearing the appropriate uniform and many other requirements.

The head of the Health Control Department indicated that the inspection visits included the swimming pools of hotel establishments to ensure that health conditions are met in them, as the number of visits to hotels reached 62, and samples are taken from swimming pools to be tested in the municipality’s environmental and consumables laboratory to ensure that the water is suitable for swimming. Samples from swimming pools approximately 76 visits.

She said: “The inspectors of the Health Control Department visit the facility and ensure that it complies with the health requirements and standards required in the swimming pools, whose aspects vary to include special requirements and conditions in terms of its cleanliness and the absence of any traces of algae in it, and the provision of bathrooms for showering before going down to the pool and a number of toilets. It is suitable, and the presence of a room attached to the swimming pool equipped with water purification equipment and attention to its maintenance, the provision of changing rooms with lockers, the provision of a technician and a permanent rescuer familiar with first aid to supervise the pool and the pioneers, and the provision of swimming pool rescue means and tools, and a device or tool to measure the percentage of chlorine / bromine and acidity with a special record to record the daily reading time and percentages, and ensure the maintenance of walls, ceramics and floors and the cleanliness of all tools and towels used, in addition to other terms and conditions.