Sharjah Municipality launched, through its accounts on social media, the “Our Beaches Are Safe” campaign, to raise awareness of the importance of following the instructions when going to the beaches, and adhering to safety and security standards in light of the high demand for swimming and riding jet skis, to enjoy the cold sea weather in light of the high temperatures, as it is considered The beaches of Sharjah are a distinguished tourist and leisure destination that includes multiple service facilities.

The Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department, Khalifa Bughanem Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that the municipality is intensifying its efforts in monitoring the beaches, especially with the start of the summer season, due to the great demand it witnesses to enjoy the beautiful weather on the sea, as the municipal inspection teams intensify their efforts and raise the degree of their readiness to follow up on compliance with the rules and regulations. And laws and guidelines, as part of the municipality’s plans to intensify monitoring, increase the number of rescuers, and urge the public to follow educational instructions that ensure their safety.

The Acting Director of the Control and Inspection Department stated that the municipality provides specialized rescue teams with great experience in dealing with any emergency cases, providing first aid, and following up on public compliance with instructions, as the municipality provides more than 60 rescuers and 25 rescue platforms according to the best international specifications and standards.

He pointed out that the municipality urges the public to adhere to safety and security standards and to follow the instructions on the beach, including not swimming when the red flag is raised due to the high waves, not swimming after sunset, and practicing swimming within the boundaries of the area designated for that, and other instructions that are indicated by the indicative boards on the beaches. .

Al-Suwaidi said: “There is a major educational and monitoring role played by the municipality regarding jet skis as well, as it also witnesses a turnout during the summer, and therefore the municipality patrols are constantly present on the beaches to urge the owners of jet skis to follow the safety instructions for going to the sea, which are shown in the indicative signs spread on The beaches, in order to avoid any accidents such as drowning or collision, and the municipality coordinates with the concerned authorities to check and ensure the suitability of water bikes and their conformity with the required requirements.

For his part, Director of the Government Communication Department, Ali Obaid Al Hammoudi, confirmed that the accounts of the Municipality of Sharjah on social networking sites are an important way to deliver the municipality’s educational messages to the public on a large scale. , and aims to urge the public to adhere to them in order to maintain their safety.

He explained that the campaign included important educational instructions calling on the public to avoid a number of wrong practices and beware of them when going to the beach, and behaviors that negatively affect the general appearance, with the aim of enhancing safety and security on all beaches that the municipality supervises, and strengthening its role in continuous communication with the public and delivering its messages. awareness for them.