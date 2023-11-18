The Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that its call center on number 993 has activated the emergency plan to deal with rain reports, by increasing the number of employees to deal with all reports quickly and transfer them to the relevant teams in the field, as the center received 872 reports about weather instability.

Khaled bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service at the municipality, confirmed that the proactive plans and quick response of the call center contributed significantly to controlling rainwater accumulations, as all teams worked on joint coordination according to the sectors that were identified earlier.

Al Suwaidi explained that the call center works around the clock to achieve maximum response and within record time to deal with reports, especially rainwater accumulations and what results from weather instability such as falling trees and others.