The Sharjah Municipality announced the activation of an integrated plan to deal with weather fluctuations and weather conditions, as the Rain Emergency Committee and all its subcommittees worked to intensify their preparations to deal with any water gatherings, and the call center on the number 993 raised its preparations to receive communications from the public.

The Director General of the municipality and head of the Rain Emergency Committee, Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has provided work cadres, all mechanisms, light and heavy equipment, and pumps to withdraw rainwater pools and deal with emergency cases, especially the intensity of winds and the resulting fall of some trees in different areas, where the municipality works. To handle it using the necessary tools and equipment.

Al-Tunaiji stated that the municipality formed a team to follow up the buildings and sites under construction to ensure the installation of tower cranes and temporary fencing and to deal with any panels flying due to active winds.

It is also working to coordinate with the concerned authorities in the emirate to deal with the unstable weather, in a way that enhances the flow of traffic and preserves lives and property.