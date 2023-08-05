The Sharjah Municipality announced the activation of an integrated plan to deal with weather fluctuations and the weather condition that witnesses good rains and an active movement of winds. Communications from the public.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Head of the Rain Emergency Committee, confirmed that the municipality has provided work cadres, all mechanisms, light and heavy equipment, and pumps to withdraw rainwater pools and deal with emergency cases, especially severe winds and the resulting fall of some trees in different areas where the municipality operates. To handle it using the necessary tools and equipment.

Al-Tunaiji stated that the municipality formed a team to follow up the buildings and sites under construction to ensure the installation of tower cranes and temporary fencing and to deal with any blowing of panels due to active winds.

It is also working to coordinate with the concerned authorities in the emirate to deal with the unstable weather, in order to enhance the flow of traffic and preserve lives and property.

Al-Tunaiji explained that the municipality notes the need to drive with caution and not to be distracted by other than the road, and to communicate with it through the call center on the number 993 for any reports or observations to deal with it immediately, especially with regard to the weather.

The Director General of the Municipality stated that the work teams moved to the sites since the start of the weather condition and began to deal immediately with it according to the plans prepared in advance and based on the continuous monitoring of the weather condition.