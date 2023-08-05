Sharjah City Municipality announced the activation of an integrated plan to deal with weather fluctuations and weather conditions that witness good rains and an active movement of winds.

The Rain Emergency Committee and all sub-committees of the municipality intensified their preparations to deal with any water gatherings, and the call center on the number 993 raised its preparations to receive communications from the public.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Head of the Rain Emergency Committee, confirmed that the municipality has provided work cadres, all mechanisms, light and heavy equipment, and pumps to withdraw rainwater pools and deal with emergency cases, especially the intensity of winds and the resulting fall of some trees in different areas, as the municipality is working on Handle it using the necessary tools and equipment.

Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji said that the municipality formed a team to follow up the buildings and sites under construction to ensure the installation of tower cranes and the temporary fence and to deal with any panels flying due to active winds. He added that the municipality is working to coordinate with the concerned authorities in the emirate to deal with the unstable weather, in order to enhance the flow of traffic and preserve lives and property.

Al-Tunaiji stressed the need to drive with caution and not be distracted by other than the road, and to communicate with the municipality through the call center at the number 993 for any reports or observations to deal with them immediately, especially with regard to the weather condition, explaining that the work teams moved to the sites since the start of the weather condition and began to deal immediately with it according to plans. Prepared in advance and based on continuous monitoring of the weather.