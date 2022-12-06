The Municipality of Sharjah has set 9 major health standards and requirements for swimming pools in hotels, as part of its efforts to preserve the public health of users of swimming pools and pools.

The municipality indicated that it has organized periodic inspection visits to hotel facilities to ensure that the swimming pools comply with all the health standards and requirements that it set to regulate the work of these facilities in a way that guarantees the preservation of public health for the users of swimming pools and pools. to the required standards.

In detail, the head of the health control department in the municipality of Sharjah, Ruqaya Ibrahim, stated that the municipality has set 9 main health standards and requirements for swimming pools in hotels, including the cleanliness of the basin or pool and the absence of any traces of algae in it, and the provision of baths for showering before entering the pool and toilets of an appropriate number. The presence of a room attached to the swimming pool equipped with water purification equipment and attention to its maintenance, the provision of changing rooms equipped with lockers, a technician and a permanent rescuer familiar with first aid to supervise the pool and the pioneers, as well as the provision of means and tools for rescue for the pool, and a device or tool to measure the ratio of chlorine / bromine and acidity with A special record to record the daily reading time and ratios, the maintenance of walls, ceramics and floors, the cleanliness of all used tools and towels, in addition to other terms and conditions.

The head of the health control department stated that since the beginning of the year, the municipality has carried out about 200 visits to swimming pools in hotels, during which it was ensured that they adhere to health requirements and standards, and samples were taken from the swimming pools to be examined in the environmental and consumables laboratory in the municipality, to ensure that the water is suitable for swimming. Almost 100 ponds were sampled.