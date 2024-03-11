The Sharjah City Municipality announced the setting of work hours and provision of services during the holy month of Ramadan, and its readiness to welcome the holy month according to well-thought-out plans that enhance its supervisory and awareness role and provide the best services to the public. It also intensifies its efforts in monitoring food establishments, especially due to the great demand they are witnessing, with the aim of ensuring… Adherence to the required health standards, controls and requirements.

In detail, the Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has developed comprehensive plans and a clear strategy to welcome the month of Ramadan, and the readiness of all concerned departments to provide services and deal with public comments. The municipality is also intensifying various inspection tours that include various areas of municipal work to reduce any Negative behavior or distortion of the public appearance, and taking the necessary administrative and legal measures.

Al-Tunaiji explained that food establishments in the city receive intense follow-up and oversight by inspection teams, especially in light of the increase in the number of inspectors by appointing 60 inspectors from national cadres who have been qualified and trained to perform the municipality’s supervisory role, as the municipality carries out 7 major inspection campaigns during the month of Ramadan, including a verification campaign. From issuing permits to display food outside stores, a campaign to ensure the issuance of permits to provide service to non-Muslim communities during the day of the Holy Month, a campaign on food display and storage places, another on bakeries, a campaign on popular kitchens and another on sweets shops, and a campaign was also organized to follow up on establishments. Food coinciding with the celebration of the night of the middle of Sha`ban.

The municipality allocated a team to implement these campaigns and follow up on food establishments and markets, to ensure the provision of safe food to consumers and to ensure that the service is provided in accordance with the health conditions and standards approved by the municipality.

Al Tunaiji explained that the municipality is intensifying its inspection campaigns to monitor distortions in the general appearance and negative behaviors, especially on green spaces that witness a demand from the public to enjoy the beautiful winter weather in the emirate, noting that the necessary legal and administrative measures will be taken against any violations, especially leaving waste on the ground, as he is in charge of A team of inspectors monitors and follows up on green areas in various areas such as Al Mamzar, Al Majaz, and others, in addition to ensuring the commitment of commercial establishments wishing to extend working hours beyond midnight to issue the necessary permit from the Department of Control and Inspection.

The Director General of Sharjah City Municipality stated that the calculation of public parking fees during the month of Ramadan will be from 8 a.m. until 12 midnight, and the inspection teams of the Public Parking Department will ensure that the public is committed to paying the fees and that the parking spaces are not being misused. Parking surrounding the mosques will also be free for a period of time. An hour after the call to prayer to facilitate the public.

He pointed out that the municipality has set working hours for its service centers to ensure the continued provision of services to the public, as the municipality has clarified through its accounts on social media sites the timings of all the services it provides in Arabic and English, and the parks also receive visitors throughout the week from four in the afternoon until 12 midnight to enjoy its facilities. Outstanding service.

The Director General of the Municipality explained that the 993 call center operates around the clock and receives comments, calls, reports and inquiries from the public throughout the week and around the clock, and they are dealt with immediately by transferring them to the concerned departments and divisions.

The municipality called on the public to contact the center for any comments or monitoring of any negative behaviour.