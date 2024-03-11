The Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has developed comprehensive plans and a clear strategy during the holy month of Ramadan, which includes the readiness of all concerned departments to provide services and deal with public comments, pointing out that the municipality is intensifying inspection tours to reduce any negative behavior or distortion. for the public appearance, and take the necessary administrative and legal measures.

Al-Tunaiji explained that food establishments in the city are subject to intense follow-up and supervision by inspection teams, especially in light of the increase in the number of inspectors, with the appointment of 60 inspectors from national cadres who have been qualified and trained to perform the municipality’s supervisory role, as the municipality will implement seven major inspection campaigns during the month of Ramadan. It includes a campaign to ensure the issuance of permits to display food outside stores, a campaign to ensure the issuance of permits to provide services to non-Muslim communities during the Holy Month, a campaign on food display and storage places, another on bakeries, another on popular kitchens, and another on sweets shops.

He said: “The municipality has allocated a team to implement these campaigns and follow up on food establishments and markets, to ensure the provision of safe food to consumers, and to ensure that the service is provided in accordance with the health conditions and standards approved by the municipality.”

Al Tunaiji pointed out that the municipality is intensifying its inspection campaigns to monitor distortions in the general appearance and negative behavior, especially on green spaces that witness a demand from the public to enjoy the beautiful winter weather in the emirate, noting that the necessary legal and administrative measures will be taken against any violations, especially leaving waste on the ground. A team of inspectors monitors and follows up on green areas in various areas such as Al Mamzar, Al Majaz and others, in addition to ensuring that commercial establishments wishing to extend their working hours beyond midnight comply with issuing the necessary permit from the Department of Control and Inspection.

The Director General of Sharjah City Municipality stated that the calculation of public parking fees during the month of Ramadan will be from eight in the morning until 12 midnight, and the inspection teams affiliated with the Public Parking Department will ensure that the public is committed to paying the fees and that the parking is not being misused. Parking surrounding the mosques will also be free. For an hour after the call to prayer, to make it easier for the audience.

He pointed out that the municipality has set working hours for its service centers to ensure the continued provision of services to the public, as the municipality has clarified through its accounts on social networking sites the timings of all the services it provides in Arabic and English, and the parks also receive visitors throughout the week from four in the afternoon until 12 midnight, to enjoy. With its distinguished service facilities.