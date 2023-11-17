The Sharjah City Municipality announced the allocation of joint committees, specialized work teams, and heavy and light machinery, in preparation for the rainy season and dealing with weather conditions with high efficiency. These committees supervise all areas of the city of Sharjah, which have been divided into sectors, to deal immediately with emergency situations and water accumulations according to the prepared plans. In advance, the municipality has also increased its readiness to receive all comments and reports through the call center, which operates around the clock.

In this context, the Director General of Sharjah City Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has formed the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, followed by 5 specialized committees to work on implementing plans and work related to emergency situations, following up on work continuity with high capacity and efficiency, and taking technical measures to reduce… Rainwater accumulations, especially on main roads and streets, to enhance the flow of traffic, monitor the full readiness of all teams, develop strategic plans, and achieve the highest degree of response.

Al-Tunaiji explained that the municipality is highly prepared to deal with the heavy rains, as it has provided 96 tanks, 220 mobile pumps, and 3 dam vehicles, which operate with high operational capacity and efficiency. The municipality had also previously conducted the necessary maintenance work for the tanks and the necessary equipment and mechanisms, as well as readiness to supply Teams working with tanks and other equipment if necessary.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji stated that the municipality worked to establish 59 basins to collect rainwater in various areas of the city of Sharjah, where pumps withdraw the collected water and pump it directly into these basins in a way that enhances the flow of traffic and speed of completion, indicating that the municipality is making the public aware of the necessity of taking Be careful during rainfall and do not approach these basins.

In a related context, the Director General of the Municipality confirmed that the cleaning of about 25,000 rainwater drainage holes has been completed as part of its ongoing preparations, as these openings receive continuous follow-up and are cleaned permanently before and after the rain, in a way that maintains their role in the drainage process first and foremost, considering this. The openings are subject to blockages due to the accumulation of dust, tree debris, etc.

He noted that the municipality works within a joint system with strategic partners such as the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, the Public Works Department, the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority – Sharjah Centre, and continuous coordination with these authorities to preserve lives and property and provide a safe and sound environment during Weather fluctuations, the municipality is also keen to spread awareness messages through social media and local media to urge the public to adhere to instructions and safety guidelines.

