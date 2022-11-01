The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality announced the completion of all necessary updates in the electronic work systems to receive requests from auditors and dealers to take advantage of the decision to grant a 50% discount on the fees for attesting late lease contracts for all years, and new or renewed contracts until 12/31/2022 for one year only. We announced the readiness of 12 service centers spread in the city of Sharjah to receive the visitors, as well as providing the municipality’s website as one of the means of authentication in an easy way, saving time and effort.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, confirmed that the Municipal Council and the Sharjah Municipality are working to implement all the directives and decisions provided by the emirate to serve the individual and society, and to facilitate them, and to provide all the capabilities, tools and work cadres necessary for this purpose, noting that the necessary coordination has been taken with the concerned authorities. By the Sharjah City Municipality during the past few days to implement the decision to grant a 50% discount on the fees for attesting late lease contracts for all years, as well as on new or renewed contracts until 31/12/2022 for one year only.

For his part, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, explained that there are 12 service centers spread in various areas of Sharjah city ready to receive visitors, some of which work seven days a week until late at night, with the aim of receiving visitors based on the times they have available, He pointed out that the municipality has worked to update the electronic systems, with the aim of ratifying contracts through its website, in an easy and accessible manner, whereby the customer can complete the service from anywhere, and at any time he wants, by visiting the municipality’s website, and accessing electronic and smart services. Then choose the services of the Rental Regulation Department, then the rental contract certification service, and follow the necessary steps. The municipality also provided customers with the ability to certify these contracts through the real estate offices registered in the municipality, for its affiliated units.

He stated that the decision contributes to preserving the rights of both parties to the relationship, from a landlord and a tenant, given that the lease contract is an official document that regulates this relationship, and through which each party also guarantees his right, and limits housing in a random manner, which enhances the emirate’s aesthetic and civilized appearance, and provides an appropriate environment. To live, and have all the ingredients for happiness.