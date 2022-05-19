The Sharjah Municipal Council held its third meeting of the seventeenth annual semester, headed by Council Chairman Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of the Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Dr. Khalifa Musabih Al Tunaiji, and the Head of the Municipal Affairs Department, Dr. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al Zaabi. The meeting was also attended by council members, director general of Sharjah Municipality Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, and council secretary Majid Bukhatir.

This came based on Emiri Decree No. (17) of 2022 regarding the restructuring of the Sharjah City Municipal Council.

Al Muhairi opened the meeting by expressing the highest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the precious trust that His Highness entrusted to the Council through renewal, stressing that this trust is an honor granted by His Highness to members of the municipal councils of the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah. to serve the emirate.

Al Muhairi thanked Dr. Engineer Khalifa Al Tunaiji for his efforts to enhance the work of the municipal councils and coordinate continuously with the councils during his tenure as the acting head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the previous period, congratulating him on the precious trust that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah placed in him, through his appointment as Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Wealth .

Al Muhairi also offered his warmest congratulations to Dr. Suleiman Al Zaabi for the precious trust placed in him by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah through his appointment as head of the Municipal Affairs Department, stressing the importance of the department’s role in developing the work of councils and municipalities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

And based on what was stated in the Emiri Decree, the Vice-President of the Council was elected, by secret ballot and in the presence of the majority of the members, as each of the members nominated: Dr. Obaidullah bin Hamouda Al-Ketbi, Aisha Al-Mutawa and Walid bin Dimas, and after the votes were equal between Al-Ketbi and bin Dimas, it was agreed to name Dr. Abdullah bin Hamouda Al Ketbi, Vice Chairman of the Council.

Al-Ketbi thanked the chairman and members for giving him the votes, stressing that the main advantage in the work of the council is the concerted efforts and giving priority to the public interest over the private.

The president and members also thanked the former vice president of the council, Dr. Ali bin Darwish, noting his efforts in developing the committees’ work during his tenure as vice president from the thirteenth to seventeenth annual semester.



