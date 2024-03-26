During the holy month, the mosques of the Emirate of Sharjah host 700 circles for memorizing the Holy Qur’an, including 29,000 male and female students from various age groups, who continue to memorize the Holy Qur’an, study it, and learn the provisions of Tajweed, in cooperation with the Sharjah Foundation for the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah of the Prophet in Sharjah, and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

As part of its Ramadan programs, the Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department has allocated 20 mosques in various suburbs of the emirate to teach the rules of recitation, and 10 mosques to interpret the Holy Qur’an, explain the meanings of its vocabulary, and clarify the rulings, sects, and directives it indicates, presented by an elite group of imams specialized in the sciences of the Qur’an. The department also organizes the “Reciter” Electronic” through the “Zoom” program platform, offering the public virtual lessons in correcting recitation in a simple and easy way.

The department confirmed continuing efforts to open more circles in other regions of the emirate, and to recruit imams of mosques affiliated with the department to hold memorization circles in mosques for all groups and segments of society.