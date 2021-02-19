The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, launched a large-scale awareness campaign to raise health awareness among community members by broadcasting direct awareness messages through police patrols and drones. In addition to conducting air patrols to monitor the extent of adherence to preventive and precautionary measures, as part of awareness-raising on preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), and maintain the health and safety of society.

The emergency and crisis team stated that the campaign was launched yesterday noon, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, accompanied by police patrols and drones broadcasting awareness messages in several languages ​​through loudspeakers, in 35 locations, including the regions. Industrial areas, mosque courtyards, after the Friday prayer, in addition to the patrols in different areas, to reach all members of society, while the Air Wing Administration conducts air patrols, especially in industrial areas, and conducts aerial photography to monitor the extent of compliance with the precautionary measures, and direct and live transport to a room Central operations of the Sharjah Police General Command, for monitoring, follow-up and evaluation.

The emergency and crisis team explained that the awareness messages broadcast through loudspeakers urge members of the public to follow preventive measures to preserve the safety of community members, by calling for a commitment to wearing a mask, and avoiding mixing and gatherings.





