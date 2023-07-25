Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Modern Sail Team, affiliated to the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, won the bronze medal in the junior “Optimist” category, in its first international participation, within the “19th session” of the International Open Maritime Week, which is being held in the Moroccan city of M’diq.

The “Sharjah Modern Sail” succeeded in presenting a distinguished and strong performance in front of the participants in the tournament, which was organized by the Royal Marine Club in the Strait, to bring down the curtain on its first international participation in the bronze medal.

Ahmed Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, and the supervisor of the participating delegation, expressed his happiness for the team winning the bronze medal, especially as it is their first participation abroad. He also thanked and appreciated the President of the Royal Yacht Club in the Strait, Ali Al-Younisi and all the staff for the good reception and hospitality, praising the level of sophisticated and wonderful organization enjoyed by all the participants.

Al Hosani congratulated the UAE modern sailing team and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club for achieving the gold and bronze medals in the Alka category, wishing success and more success to the UAE champions.