Sharjah Media City “Shams” announced its participation in the “International Forum for Government Communication 2021” in Sharjah as a strategic partner with the aim of enriching the international event by providing the city’s visions and experiences in enhancing the role of government communication in Sharjah, the UAE and the region, qualifying media cadres with the latest visions and experiences, and activating the The role of creative industries in the national economy.

Chairman of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, said: “Shams is always keen to participate in the media movement in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, based on its pioneering role in supporting the media sector in the country and the region and contributing to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a global center for media, culture and civilization.”

He added: “We are pleased with our extended strategic partnership with the International Forum for Government Communication, and we will participate in many major events in order to enhance our presence in this great media forum and contribute to its success by presenting our experiences and our vision in the future of creative industries, for which media is the main driver, as well as highlighting Shams’ potential to develop a media sector led by modern technology and how to activate a greater role for youth in the media work system.”

The tenth session of the International Forum for Government Communication will be launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on September 26 and 27 at the Expo Center Sharjah, under the slogan “Lessons of the Past, Aspirations for the Future.”

Sharjah Media City “Shams” participates in the International Forum for Government Communication by organizing two workshops on September 26 and 27, 2021. The first workshop focuses on “making podcasts accompany your audience wherever they are”, which will focus on providing media professionals with a number of skills that will qualify them to choose the best Topics that suit the audience’s interests, and will focus on how to create engaging audio content, build effective action plans, and learn ways to influence podcasts. The workshop will be presented by the “Sky News” news station.

As for the second workshop, “Content Industry for Social Media”, it will shed light on the definition of good content, how to know the target audience, as well as interactive content and how to use it as a means to achieve the well-being of society. The workshop is presented by the New Media Academy.

Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa will participate in the “Government Communication Talk” event, where he will review the topic of “media and the creativity industry in the economy and society” and its role in enhancing the soft power of societies and countries, creating new opportunities in economies, as well as highlighting the role of Shams in the industry in the UAE, and how to involve Government communication in the creative industries system.

The Director of Sharjah Media City “Shams” Shehab Al Hammadi will also participate in the “third Sharjah Youth Forum”, which will be held on the sidelines of the International Forum for Government Communication entitled “Lessons from the Past… Aspirations for the Future”. The role of the media sector in general and the role of “Shams” will be reviewed. In particular, in supporting the role of youth to contribute to the process of preparing for the 50th century in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.



