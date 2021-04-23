Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah raised its score to 8 points, after a 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan today «Friday», in the fourth round of Group Two of the AFC Champions League, Duke scored a goal for Pakhtakor in the 59th minute, and Muhammad Khalfan tied for “The King” in the minute. 86.

Sharjah has a great chance to qualify for the Round of 16, as the team has not lost yet, and the team’s next match against the Air Force will be important to settle the climb in the event of victory. And he succeeded in adjusting the result with the goal of a tie.

Thus, Sharjah continues to lead with 8 points, followed by Tractor with “6 points”, Pakhtakor “3 points” and Air Force “2 points”.