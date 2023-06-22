The Sharjah Livestock Market Administration announced the completion of all its preparations to receive visitors on Eid Al-Adha, as it prepared an integrated plan within the framework of its keenness to provide the best services to market visitors during the Eid days, in order to ensure the provision of quality and integrated services that meet the needs of the public and help them to fulfill their requirements smoothly and easily. In cooperation with Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Municipality, and Sand Integrated Facilities Management Company.

The Director of the Sharjah Livestock Market, Eng. Abdullah Al Shamsi, said in a special statement to the Emirates News Agency, “The management of the Sharjah Livestock Market is always looking forward to achieving the happiness and satisfaction of customers, as it is keen to continuously improve its infrastructure, and apply the best practices followed to provide everything that the emirate’s residents and visitors need. And serve them according to the highest standards that are commensurate with their needs and aspirations.

He added that, in order to achieve the happiness of customers, the administration has developed a clear and thoughtful plan to serve the public throughout the blessed days of Eid Al-Adha, and to meet the demands of consumers and all those who sacrifice, after holding a series of preparatory meetings with the competent authorities in the emirate and strategic partners to operate the market and serve the public.

He emphasized that guiding boards have been placed throughout the market, and guiding boards and instructions for shoppers and sacrificers, as well as coordination with the supervisors of the pens, pointing out that there are administrative supervisors from the livestock market work team to serve and receive the public, and veterinarians by Sharjah Municipality to examine and follow up the livestock, To ensure smooth and easy operations and to provide high quality services.

He pointed out that to organize the process of entry of visitors to the market, a path was allocated for customers coming directly to the slaughterhouse, and another for visitors heading towards the sheds, and then there will be a team present to guide them smoothly to the route of the slaughterhouse when they leave the sheds, in order to ensure their safety in the sheds area.

He stated that there is a group of security men working to monitor barn workers and organize the movement of visitors in cooperation with the Sharjah Police and supervise the sacrificial area and the transportation area, and visitors’ cars are directed to the fee payment and unloading area to regulate the movement of vehicles.

And Al Shamsi pointed out that at the end of the process and upon completion of the slaughter process, customers are contacted to ascertain his whereabouts in the waiting tent, or in his private vehicle to deliver the carcass to him in coordination with the delivery supervisors at the slaughterhouse.

And the market opens its doors to receive the public during the days of Eid Al-Adha from 6:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the evening, and visitors are received to slaughter camels and cows after 12:00 in the afternoon, and the market management is keen to meet the requests of the public as soon as possible, without prejudice standards of quality of service provided.

The Sharjah Livestock Market set the prices for sacrificial animals as follows: slaughtering goats and sheep 15 dirhams, cows and camels 25 dirhams, slaughtering medium cows and camels 40 dirhams, and large cows and camels 70 dirhams.

The capacity of the slaughterhouse of the Sharjah Livestock Market reaches 250 heads of cattle per hour and 25 heads of cows, distributed over three service lines with 55 butchers working under the supervision of 8 observers and supervisors, two to ensure the smooth running of operations, in addition to the presence of 7 veterinarians to supervise the slaughterhouse. And livestock pens, as well as 55 workers to maintain the cleanliness of the place and equipment and facilitate the process of receiving and delivering the sacrifices to the public.

It is worth noting that the Sharjah Livestock Market is one of the projects of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government.