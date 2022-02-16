The performances of the “Sharjah Lights Festival 2022” – organized by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority – will continue until February 20 in various regions and cities of the emirate, to decorate Sharjah’s landmarks and buildings with light paintings that embody the history and future of Sharjah. These shows highlight the architectural beauty of the emirate’s most important mosques Which are unique landmarks thanks to their picturesque Islamic designs. The “Al Noor Mosque”, which is a unique architectural icon located on the banks of Khalid Lake in Sharjah, is witnessing a light show entitled “The Splendor of Harmony and Contrast”, which highlights the status of art as a tool for communication.

The elements and authenticity of Islamic art through time were also used within the show, as it is a basic language in this universe. The first part of the show begins with a mixture of engineering, architecture, physics, mathematics and philosophy to present to the audience an amazing show that highlights the impact of art on the world, and how it shapes the language of the universe.

As for the second part of the show, it deals with the human factor and its surroundings of intertwined plants and various abstract decorations, so that this architectural edifice is decorated with patterns and colors that date back to the early stage of the Islamic Renaissance. A universal language contrasts sharply with previous harmonic forms, and seeks to explore the place of art in the future.

The presentation of “Sharjah Mosque” is entitled “The Harmony of Islamic Motifs”, as it focuses on the beauty and splendor of the mosque’s architecture, and creativity appears in the presentation of aesthetic touches and their harmony with Islamic motifs, and the rapid digital designs give the display a contrast that balances between development and speed.

In the first stage of the show, the magnificent Islamic architecture is highlighted, where the beam of light that represents the “initial vision” gathers as if it beats from the heart of the quicksand, then moves to the second stage that focuses on the “present”, relying on digital lines and bright colors. And the line that indicates speed, progress and development… While in the third stage, simple lines made of light are used, drawing and defining the details of building the mosque to form in a painting a harmonious formula for the future.

The show “Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque” located in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn celebrates the heritage, originality and progress achieved by Sharjah, bearing the name “Islam, architecture and heritage.” The show tells the story of the harmony between the components of the emirate’s past, present and future. This evocative show uses traditional and contemporary elements. To highlight the originality of the building, through the use of letter structures, the movement of lights and the contrast between the degrees of brightness on the facade, which provides an astonishing view of the beauty of the engineering form of this site, which combines the values ​​of trust, integrity, intelligence, strength, knowledge and stability, which were highlighted through technology and contemporary engineering forms, which remind visitors of projects Sharjah is the quality that allows development and move forward towards the future, without giving up the identity of the past. The sites of the “Sharjah Lights Festival 2022” receive all visitors during weekdays to enjoy shows from 6 to 11 pm, while it receives them during the weekend from 6 pm to 12 midnight.