Sharjah City Municipality has launched the service of issuing and renewing the annual subscriptions for public parking in a digital way through its website, in continuation of its efforts to convert its services into digital services and to facilitate the customers and in response to their desires, and customers who wish to subscribe or renew their subscription to the public parking package can easily and easily.

Thabet Al-Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, said that launching this service reflects the municipality’s keenness to provide the best services to the public and reduce time and effort on them through its adoption of the “Sabek” project through which it seeks to convert all its services into fully digital so that the customer can complete the required service easily and easily. In a simplified manner, in line with the emirate’s visions and trends in the field of digital transformation.

For his part, Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector, explained that the municipality has provided customers with many options to benefit from public parking services, whether through the traditional method of payment through fee payment machines available in all regions or through text messages or parking in investment yards or Through seasonal subscriptions, whether annual, semi-annual or for a period of three months.

He pointed out that this type of subscription started by the Public Parking Department since 2007 to facilitate the dealers, and with the development of inspection techniques and systems, the administration transformed these subscriptions into virtual, after they were stickers placed on the windshield of the vehicle and then developed and updated to be subscribed in digital form.

During the past year, the municipality issued 4,477 new subscriptions and renewed 13,183 subscriptions.