Sharjah (Union)

Ten years after Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, may God protect her, announced that August 28 of each year would be dedicated to celebrating Emirati women, the United Arab Emirates continues to affirm that empowering Emirati women is linked to peace, prosperity and creating a balanced society. In line with these efforts, Sharjah Ladies Club and its eight branches in the Central and Eastern regions celebrate Emirati Women’s Day by preparing a packed programme that includes a range of workshops, dialogue sessions, fitness classes and exclusive offers provided by all the club’s facilities and branches.

Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of Sharjah Ladies Club, praised the importance of Emirati Women’s Day as an occasion to honor and celebrate women and their achievements in various fields, especially leadership, which contribute to the progress and renaissance of the country. She said: Based on the club’s responsibility and the lofty vision of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Ladies Club, we are working to enhance the leadership role of Emirati women in the renaissance process and hone their skills through programs, events and services provided in a unique and comprehensive environment.