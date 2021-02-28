Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team continued its successive victories in the Handball League, by winning the 35-20 victory over Bani Yas in the Al-Malek Al-Sharqawi Hall, and its first half ended with the landowners leading 9-17, which is the twelfth successive victory without a loss or draw, and widened the difference between it and Shabab Al-Ahly, the runner-up. The absentee from this round to 8 points, after raising his tally to 36 points, while Al-Fursan came in second place with 28 points, equal to Maliha the third with the same points balance, and Al-Ain Al-fourth has 27 points and has two postponed matches, and the fifth victory has 25 points and has a postponed match. The sixth has 24 points, the seventh Al-Jazeera has 19 points and has 3 postponed matches, the eighth Daba Al-Hisn with 17 points, then Al Dhafra the ninth and the tenth, both of whom have 15 points, and Bani Yas the latter with 14 points.

The kick-off of the Women’s League witnessed a surprise draw, the title holder, with the Al-Ameed team, with a score of 32-32 in the match that took place between them in the Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club. C »47-26, and the first half ended with the progress of Al-Jazira 22-14, and according to the tournament system, Al-Nasr and Al-Jazira get one point from the confrontation of either team, Al-Brigad and DHC, regardless of the result, but the strong start for Al-Jazira Confirm that he is returning strongly to fierce competition with victory over the Shield.