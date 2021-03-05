Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah has opened Al-Sakina Mosque and Taliha bin Khuwailid Mosque, with a total number of approximately 960 worshipers and worshipers, as part of the department’s efforts to translate the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the interest in the construction and architecture of mosques in the Emirate Sharjah, and focus on the importance of constructing facilities that embody the aspirations of the Sharjah government, and that would enhance stability and community cohesion in all cities and suburbs of the emirate.

Al-Sakina Mosque is located in Al-Rahmaniyah 4 area, with a capacity of 900 worshipers, of which 75 are for women, and was built according to the modern Islamic architectural style, on a total land area of ​​2,267.6 square meters, topped by a circular dome and a lighthouse with a height of 35.15 meters, with the availability of a range of service facilities It includes toilets, ablution, and housing for the imam.

As for the Taliha Bin Khuwailid Mosque, it is located in the agricultural area of ​​Falah. It was built according to the modern Islamic architectural style on a total land area of ​​240 square meters, and the mosque can accommodate 60 worshipers, and it is topped by a circular dome and a lighthouse at a height of 10.5 meters, and the mosque’s land includes a number of service facilities Such as toilets, ablution and housing for the imam