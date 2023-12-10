Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Sharjah proved once again that it is a “heavy guest” whenever it plays away from home this season, after it beat Hatta 41, at the conclusion of the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, reaching the “14th point” that it gained away from home, to be the team. Who collected the most points from the host teams.

Although “The King” has played the most away from home (6 out of 9 matches) so far, and has a “deferred” match against Shabab Al-Ahly, he is credited with his success in his foreign visits, where he achieved 4 victories and two draws and without any loss, and on the other hand, the “dilemma” appears. » On his home field, where he lost twice, while “Yateem” won.

The victory over “The Hurricane” came at a pivotal time for the team, under the leadership of coach Cosmin Olario, who is suffering from pressure due to a series of 6 matches before that, in which he was not known for winning various tournaments, which cost him the exit from the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup and the AFC Champions League, respectively. .

The match marked an important start for striker Othman Kamara, who recently suffered from injury, after he scored his first “double” this season in the league, and the second after he had previously scored a “double”, with Ittihad Kalba against Al-Nasr in October 2021, and he scored two goals in a very distinguished way, To regain confidence again, on the other hand, Moussa Marega is still suffering from “bad luck”, as he missed a penalty kick in stoppage time, after his teammates left it for him, in order to raise his morale, without being able to do so, and he settled for scoring two goals. Only in the league since joining the team last summer.