Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah crowned the Vice President’s Cup for men’s handball, after a draw with Al-Nasr 29-28, in the third and final round of the championship, which took place between them at Al-Ahly Youth Hall, to raise the “King” score to 8 points, topping the final round, and surpassing Al Ain Which came in second place with 7 points, after beating Al Wasl 27-25, the third victory “6 points”, and the last Al Wasl “3 points”, which is the second time that Sharjah won the cup, where it previously won the title in the 2015-2016 season.

The match and the coronation ceremonies were attended by Khaled Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary-General of the General Sports Authority, Nasser Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Federation, Dawood Al Malih, Assistant Secretary-General, Faisal Al Tawash, Saud Saleh, members of the Board of Directors, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club, and Muhammad Obaid Al Hassan, Head of the Games Department. The collective in Sharjah, and a number of personalities.

The match between Sharjah and Al-Nasr was strong between the two teams, and although the “king” advanced 3-2 at the beginning, the “brigade” came back strongly, and advanced by 3 goals, and the result reached 10-7, and the “king” returns from afar, and succeeds in a draw. 10-10 after 20 minutes, and the tie is repeated several times, and the result reaches 14-14 in the 28th minute, and the first half ends with the victory progressing 15-14.

At the beginning of the second half, the tie is repeated several times, and the result reaches 20-20 in the 10th minute, and the confrontation turns into a “sparring” between the two teams, between progress and a tie, in light of their technically equal balance, and the confrontation enters the last 10 minutes with a tie 24-24, And 27-27 in the 27th minute, and in the last meters the tie was repeated 29-29 in the 29th minute, which is what the match ended on.

The meeting was moderated by Shehab Ahmed and Salman Abdullah, and on the table was Yasser Al-Naqbi, the evenings of Swailem, and the observer, Jamal Seif.