Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Sharjah Club won the title of His Highness the President of the State Karate Cup «Men and Women Teams Kata and Kumite», at the conclusion of the 2020/2021 season, which took place at the Kalba Club Hall, with the participation of 7 clubs: Sharjah Sports for individual games, Sharjah for self-defense sports, and Sharjah For women’s sports, Al Dhaid, Kalba Federation and Dragon Sports in Ajman and Al Khaleej International in Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah Individual Games Club won first place in “Ladies Kata”, Sharjah Sports Club for Women and Summer, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club won third place, and Dragon Sports third repeated.

And in the Men’s Kata Competition: Sharjah Club for Individual Games was crowned at the top, followed by Al Dhaid Club, then Ittihad Kalba Club, and in the third iterative Dragon Sports Club. And in the Men’s Kumite competition: Sharjah Club for Individual Games won first place, followed by Ittihad Kalba, then the Gulf International Club, and in the third place, Sharjah for self-defense sports.

Major General “M” Nasser Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Karate Federation, expressed his happiness at the level at which the season-ending championship appeared, saying: We have seen distinguished levels of players on the rug of the championship, amid distinct precautionary measures, praising the ideal organization From Ittihad Kalba Club.

Major General Al Razooqi donated the gold medal and certificate of appreciation from the Federation to Saeed Khalfan Al Mazroui and Engineer Sulaiman Al Hajri in appreciation of their great efforts and fruitful cooperation for the success of the karate tournaments, which had the greatest impact in achieving the desired goals, and he was keen to attend the closing day of the members of the Federation’s Board of Directors and all committees Working with it.