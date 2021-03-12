Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The confrontation of Al Ain, the “leader” and his guest, the “third” unit scheduled for the evening of tomorrow (Sunday), at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, is the front of the “Round 20” of the Arab Gulf League U-21, which kicks off tomorrow (Saturday), with four matches, which will be held by Khorfakkan. Sharjah, Al Jazeera and Hatta, Al Wasl and Fujairah, Shabab Al Ahly and Ajman, to be completed on Sunday, will hold three matches alongside the “Al Zaeem” and “Annabi” Clasico, Al Nasr, Bani Yas, Al Dhafra and Ittihad Kalba.

Sharjah’s current standings for the league standings with 39 points, behind Al Ain, the leader with 44, in the test of its host Khorfakkan, who is ranked 11th, will be at Saqr Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan. A goal in front of “Al Nusour”, who won it 5-2 in the last round.

The youth of Al-Ahly, the “fourth”, who returned with a broad victory against Al-Jazira, 5-1, are looking forward to continuing the series of positive results in their match against Ajman (the eighth), and a positive tie was 2-2 to settle the match between the two teams, in the first round at Ajman Stadium at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium.

Al-Wasl hosts the “seventh” and stuttering with a loss, in two consecutive rounds against the Al-Asimah poles Al-Wahda 1-3 and Al-Ain 1-2, his counterpart, Fujairah, the “ninth”, looking for his fifth victory in the league, and the struggling Al-Jazeera hopes for the biggest loss in its record against Shabab Al-Ahly 1- 5, in the last round, healing his wounds at the expense of 12th-placed Hatta.