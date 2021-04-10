Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Tomorrow, Sunday, the holding of the teams participating in Group Two of the AFC Champions League will be completed, with the arrival of the Iraqi Air Force. The “medical bubble” directly.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, the coach of Sharjah, begins to intensively qualify his players for the atmosphere of the championship, by watching the competing teams, especially the Air Force, who recently fought the “preliminary”, a match that the King’s technical staff attaches great importance, because it is the opening game. Take advantage of the stadium and atmosphere in the “Smiling Emirate”, in order to qualify for the second round of the Asian championship, and compensate for the failure of the last version, by leaving the group stage, and the “king” in the tournament will be absent from Wilton Suarez due to health conditions, and Luan Pereira entered instead.

Sharjah begins his career by meeting Al-Jawiya, who qualified at the expense of Al-Wehda Saudi Arabia with a penalty shootout. The competitor leads the league in Iraq with 59 points from 26 games. He has a postponed match and the difference with Najaf «Summer» 8 points. The Air Force is considered the most powerful attack in the Iraqi League, where he scored 44 goals, and he was trained by Ayoub Odisho, one of the qualified coaches, and he was a good player in Iraqi football.