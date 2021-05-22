Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), affiliated to the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), recently organized a virtual session entitled: “Investment opportunities between Sharjah and China”, in cooperation with the Chinese company (China Offshore), through which it presented cooperation opportunities in 6 vital sectors in the emirate for elite Chinese businessmen, investors and exporters.

The virtual session, organized by the office during its participation in the activities of the Chinese Foreign Investment Summit, dealt with the existing investment opportunities in the sectors of transport, logistics, advanced industries, health care, agricultural and educational technology, and shed light on the advantages of investment and growth opportunities in the Emirate of Sharjah that it provides as an integrated platform. For companies wishing to expand their businesses, including the services provided by the (Invest in Sharjah) office to encourage investments in various sectors in the emirate, and to facilitate business establishment processes for companies in various parts of the emirate and its free zones through the Sharjah Investor Services Center (Saeed).

About 500 Chinese and international officials specializing in facilitating the movement of capital around the world, free zones, and foreign investment across global markets participated in the eleventh session of the summit, organized by Offshore China virtually, which is one of the most prominent economic actors in China.

The session was attended by Muhammad Jumah Al-Musharkh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), Ali Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Digital Transformation Department, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex, and Marwan Saleh Al-Ajlah, Director of Investment Promotion at the (Invest in Sharjah) office. Saeed, Director of Sharjah Investor Services Center, moderated the session, while Matthew Sumner, Director of Asia, MX Media Group moderated the session.

“Since the start of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China in 1984, the country has become the largest non-oil trading partner of China in the Middle East and North Africa region,” said Mohammed Jumah Al-Musharrak, Executive Director of the Sharjah Office of Foreign Direct Investment (Invest in Sharjah), indicating that this partnership Between the two countries, it contributed to enhancing the prospects for joint cooperation in many vital sectors.