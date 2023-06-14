Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Romanian Cosmin Olario has not decided his final position to continue or not to lead the training of the Sharjah team so far, as neither party has announced an agreement to renew or not, as the club management sat with the coach before traveling and discussed with him many matters, and all the details were presented. With the new contract and the club’s vision for the next stage, which the coach understood by virtue of his presence with the team for a while, and the conversation between the two parties was “the management and the coach”, including many important details related to the new season.

Cosmin postponed the final response until the results of the medical examinations that he will perform during the rest period are known, and accordingly the response will be made and the final decision will be taken.

The club’s management respected the coach’s desire, but at the same time it will not wait for an unexpected surprise, for example, which is the non-renewal, so there are various moves by searching for a suitable and alternative coach, especially since the team has an upcoming Asian participation ahead of it, a camp period in preparation for the new season.

At the same time, the affairs of some foreign professional players are stable by being with the team, and they are Caio Lucas, Manolas and Paco Alcacer due to the presence of continuous contracts with the team, and the loan period for Djanini has also ended, but the administration is currently waiting for the position of the coach, whether Cosmin or the new coach, to determine the rest. The features of the team, the extent of its needs for the next stage, and the final choice of the camp site.