On World Environment Day, attention is directed towards practices that cause pollution and consumption of resources, as this global issue is linked in the mind to specific sectors, such as heavy industries and oil products, and the waste they leave that is difficult to get rid of. Tourism is one of the sectors in which investment can be a major player. in preserving the environment.

Governments around the world tend to adopt environmentally friendly tourism options and activate sustainability policies in the tourism sector to stop its negative effects. Urbanization that takes into account the rationalization and intelligent use of resources, and an opportunity to discover the power of tourism in protecting wildlife and expanding vegetation, and to develop innovative options that preserve biodiversity, invest in natural diversity, and are compatible with the trends of a large proportion of tourists in the world.

The emirate seeks to occupy the leading position among the leading destinations on the tourism map in the region, as it has succeeded in attracting more than 1.4 million tourists in 2022, benefiting from the diversity of its urban, coastal, mountainous and desert environments, and providing a unique experience in ecotourism options for tourists and visitors from different parts of the world.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said, on the occasion of World Environment Day: “Sustainability is not just automated daily efforts and practices, but rather a culture and thought that we in Sharjah believe in the importance of rooting for future generations, so that it continues as a conscious approach and behavior. Commitment to sustainable practices, especially in the tourism sector, enhances The symbiotic relationship between man and nature.

The results of this trend appeared in a number of sustainable tourist destinations in Sharjah. During the previous years, the “Moon Descendants from Misk” in the Mleiha area was a camping destination that meets the standards of luxury in the bosom of nature for amateurs and lovers of ecotourism, in addition to its proximity to historical sites dating back to the pre-Islamic period. And the Bronze Age, as the “Kingfisher Inn of Misk” in the city of Kalba, which is located among 500 hectares of mangroves in the “Mangroves Reserve”, has become a destination for wildlife lovers, due to its diversity that includes water birds and different types of turtles. With the establishment of the “Sharjah Safari” project, the emirate recorded its possession of the largest safari in the world outside the African continent, providing a rare opportunity to see the nature of wildlife in 12 different environments that embrace more than 120 species of wild animals, the number of which reaches 50 thousand heads, in addition to the diversity of vegetation. In the safari that contains 100,000 trees, it allows the experience of roaming the savanna plains without leaving Sharjah.

One of the most prominent sites that constituted a qualitative addition to environmental tourism destinations in the region is the “Desert Park”, which reveals the geological and botanical secrets in the desert of the Arabian Peninsula, not far from the city of Sharjah along the Al-Dhaid highway, while the “Wasit Nature Reserve” is a diverse environment. A combination of coastal sand dunes, salt flats, ponds and lakes, the Al Hefiyah Mountain Conservation Center and Wadi Al Helou offer vast areas of natural landscapes that blend historical architectural features with wild animal habitats.