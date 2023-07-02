Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah International Literary Rights Agency has announced the appointment of Tamer Saeed, one of the prominent executive figures in the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates, as the new director of the agency, thus inaugurating a new chapter in the ambitious march of the body concerned with the exchange of literary rights and translation.

Since its inception in 2020, the Sharjah International Agency for Literary Rights, at the initiative of the Sharjah Book Authority headed by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, has succeeded in enhancing communication between publishers, authors, translators, illustrators and other actors in the literary and intellectual field, and has helped in the arrival of many works to global markets. The agency has also endeavored to protect the rights of publishers and writers, stimulate the Arab publishing market, and promote Arab literary and cultural content at the global level.

Saeed’s priorities are to intensify the agency’s initiatives in the fields of copyright and translation throughout the Arab world, increase its presence in the cultural and scientific aspects, and enhance the momentum of cultural and literary interaction for the benefit of the regional publishing industry.

Saeed said: «This is the perfect time to join the Sharjah International Agency for Literary Rights, which was established during the period of the (Corona) pandemic, but is now beginning to put its mark on the publishing industry. Today, we witness a growing demand for Arabic content around the world, just as we see the thirst of Arab readers for international works. The agency will work to meet these needs, and to create a dynamic cultural system to develop and expand the Arab publishing sector by introducing more international readers to Arabic culture and literature.

Previously, Tamer Saeed held the position of General Manager of Kalimat Group in the UAE for more than 12 years, during which he helped the leading group in the publishing industry grow by introducing its publications to new markets around the world, and built a portfolio of strong partnerships with Many international publishing houses.