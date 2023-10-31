The activities of the “Sharjah International Book Fair” in its 42nd session will begin tomorrow, where book, knowledge and creativity makers from 108 countries from all over the world will gather at the Expo Center Sharjah. Language differences do not constitute a barrier to communicating with each other. Over the course of 12 days, the book is transformed into a language that readers and publishers speak. Distributors, translators and librarians are among more than a million and a half titles presented from the seven continents of the world.

The exhibition halls, which raise the slogan “We Talk Books,” are expanding to give the exhibition audience the opportunity to travel and travel between places and times. This year, the exhibition celebrates South Korea as a guest of honor, as it brings its cultural history and current times while 2033 publishers carry their countries’ civilizations and their knowledge and creative output to the land of Sharjah.

The exhibition hosts 1,043 Arab publishing houses and 990 foreign publishing houses. The United Arab Emirates tops the list of Arab participants with 300 publishers, followed by the Arab Republic of Egypt with 284 publishers, then the Republic of Lebanon with 94 publishers, followed by Syria with 62 publishers, while the most prominent foreign participations were represented by the presence of publishing houses from India and the Kingdom. The United States and Turkey. Participants display 1.5 million titles, including 800,000 Arabic titles and 700 titles from other languages.

During this session, a group of Emirati writers, thinkers and poets will participate in the exhibition, most notably the poet and researcher Khaled Al-Badour, Dr. Mashael Al-Naboodah, the writer and journalist Adel Khazam, the writer and journalist Muhammad Al-Joker, the researcher and writer Souad Al-Araimi, the novelist and writer Fathia Al-Nimr, the writer Dr. Aisha Al-Ghais, the writer and novelist Saeed Al-Badi, and others.

The event hosts an elite group of Arab writers, writers, and artists to participate in the cultural program accompanying the exhibition, most notably the cultural figure of the year for the exhibition, the Libyan novelist Ibrahim Al-Koni, the Algerian writer and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi, the Egyptian writer and novelist Ahmed Murad, Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghandour, the Kuwaiti novelist Buthaina Al-Issa, the Egyptian critic and novelist Tariq Imam, the Lebanese poet Talal Haider, and the poet. The Egyptian novelist Nour Abdel Majeed, the Egyptian journalist Reham Ayyad, and the writers Sarah and Hajar Abdel Rahman, along with a number of Arab poets, including the Saudi poet Fahd Al-Shahrani, the Qatari Nasser Al-Wabir, and the Kuwaiti Sherian Al-Daihani.

Among the most prominent foreign names participating in the exhibition this year are the Nigerian writer and Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka, the Canadian writer Malcolm Gladwell, the Indian actress Kareena Kapoor, author of the book: “Kareena Kapoor’s Guide to Pregnancy,” Thomas Ericason, the writer Vaclav Smeal, the American astronaut Sunita Williams, Swami Poornachitanya, and the Indian writer Monica Halan. .

In line with its inspiring slogan for this year, “We Talk Books,” which embodies the exhibition’s vision for the book and culture industry, the activities of “Sharjah International Book Fair 2023” go beyond the boundaries of book pages and publishers’ platforms, towards cultural and entertainment events and activities, various performances, and workshops amounting to 1,700 activities distributed over six spaces in which participants participate. More than 215 guests from 69 countries around the world, including 460 cultural events hosting 127 Arab and international guests of leading writers, thinkers, intellectuals and artists, including recipients of the Nobel Prize for Literature and high-level Arab and international awards. They enrich the audience’s experience with sessions, readings, workshops and stories about creative experiences in various arts. Creativity and writing, in addition to 900 workshops in six interactive spaces presented by more than 31 guests from 12 countries.

The Sharjah International Book Fair celebrates South Korea as the guest of honor for the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair. The Korean pavilion witnesses a series of cultural and artistic events under the slogan “Imagination Without Borders,” which includes 15 cultural programs and 7 dialogue sessions. The guest of honor also organizes 5 musical performances by an elite group of Korean artists. The cooking corner hosts 3 of the most famous Korean chefs, in addition to a number of entertainment shows and programs for children.

For its part, the social media platform offers daily many workshops and sessions specialized in social media sites that address various topics, including strengthening partnerships and cooperation with social media influencers, artificial intelligence, the future of trends in social media platforms, and creating content enhanced by artificial intelligence.

This session also includes more than 130 performances, ranging from plays to traveling performances presented by 14 exhibitors from 14 countries. The exhibition hosts the play “Barcode Prison,” which targets the age group of 18 years and above. It is the largest Emirati theatrical show for the year 2023, aiming to address the phenomenon of bullying, in addition to a play. ALJ sisters collection for children.

The culinary corner at the exhibition is filled with more than 45 activities presented by 12 chefs from 9 countries, including Tori True from the United Kingdom, Yohannes Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia, Susan Al-Husseini from Canada, Sally Butcher from the United Kingdom, Irina George from Romania, Marianna Livaditaki from Greece, Suresh Pillai from the United Kingdom, Kim Kyungmin and Kim. Joohyun from South Korea and Krish Ashok from India.

The Sharjah International Book Fair opens the door to visitors of its 42nd session to the world of mystery, imagination and surprise with a group of writers specializing in the literature of suspense and mystery in the activities of the second session of the “Thriller and Suspense Festival”, which will be held over three days in the period 8-10 next November. The festival that is held presents In partnership with the “Thriller and Suspense Festival” in New York, it is a platform that brings together 10 international writers specialized in this type of literature with an audience of lovers of mystery, mysteries, and narratives.

The exhibition will witness the launch of the tenth session of the Sharjah International Library Conference, in partnership with the American Library Association, between November 7-9, with the participation of more than 400 specialists and representatives of academic, public, school, governmental, and private librarians from the region, the United States, and about 30 other countries.