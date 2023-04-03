The Sharjah International Airport Authority discussed with a delegation from the Arab Civil Aviation Organization the exchange of field experiences and knowledge of the projects and initiatives adopted by the airport in the field of environment to achieve sustainability.

During the meeting, representatives of the authority and service providers at Sharjah Airport reviewed the environmental activities and initiatives and future plans of the airport to achieve sustainability in all its operations and reduce resource consumption, reuse and recycling, which supported it to reach the “final level 3 +” of carbon emission adoption, which is the level of zero emissions.

The delegation also made a field visit to see the mechanism of operation of the wastewater treatment plant and to learn about the technologies used in the treatment process and the capacity of the plant.

The visiting delegation included a number of sustainability experts from various sectors from the UAE and brotherly Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and Libya.

This visit is part of the initiatives and activities adopted by Sharjah International Airport in the field of achieving environmental sustainability in line with its strategic objectives and in support of the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in conjunction with its hosting of the Conference of the States Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28”.

It is noteworthy that Sharjah Airport had recently participated in an interactive workshop, the first of its kind, under the title “Workshop of Arab Environmental Experts in Sustainability – Civil Aviation Sector”, during which it highlighted its experience, success factors and future opportunities for cooperation in the field of sustainability.