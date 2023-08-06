The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park confirmed that it had charted the way towards the Climate Conference through a series of events represented in virtual seminars, workshops, technology exhibitions and conferences targeting international investors and startups, stressing its endeavor to enhance cooperation, exchange knowledge and provide financial and technical support for emerging companies to develop innovative solutions. to the problems of environmental and climatic challenges.

The complex indicated its success in attracting many environmentally friendly projects, including start-up companies, including a startup working to develop patented hydrogen technology to renew combustion engines and reduce emissions, while another company produces self-driving forklifts developed by graduates of the Lodz University of Technology in Poland, a third startup that develops customized shoes using additive manufacturing technologies, a fourth company that manufactures robots that clean solar plants faster and more cheaply, and a fifth startup that converts existing fossil-fuel-based vehicles into electric ones.