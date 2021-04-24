Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Sports Club will launch tomorrow, Sunday, the Hamad Abu Shebas Ramadan Handball Championship, which is the tournament bearing the name of the late Hamad Abu Shebas, the former administrator of the club’s handball, and the tournament will continue until May 1 with the participation of 8 teams of the Sunni stages. The most prominent of the championship teams are the “Ali Zain” team, the “Mohamed Taher” team, “Ali Mirza”, “Tariq Shaheen”, “Mahmoud Fayez”, “Ibrahim Al Qors”, “Ahmed Hilal” and “Firas Muhammad” , Due to the association of players of the Sunni stages with the stars of the first handball team, the country’s champions in all competitions. Jassim Muhammad, a member of the Sharjah Club’s Collegiate Games Department, the handball supervisor, revealed the tournament’s details, stressing that the tournament will include 34 players from the club’s Sunni stages who are allowed to practice sporting activity according to the official health protocol from the relevant higher authorities for the season 2020-2021, and they were divided into 8 Teams in two groups in the league system from one round, and the first and second of each group qualify for the semi-finals with the knockout system.

He added: “The organization of the Ramadan championship came in fulfillment of the gift of the late, God willing Hamad Abu Shebas, and to commemorate his memory. Within the eastern handball family and the Emirati handball family, naming this tournament and holding it periodically every year in Ramadan. ”He explained that the Group Games Department pays special attention and great support to this tournament and we have formed an organizing committee for the tournament, consisting of an administrative, medical and media committee and a committee for stadiums and transport And a general coordinator of the course, in addition to technical supervision and follow-up of the participating teams from the coaches of the Sunni stages of the club. He continued: “The Ramadan championship also aims to provide players of the Sunni stages with experience through competition between the different groups who have been carefully selected from the teams that are already training during the current season 2020-2021, in terms of technical and physical capabilities to avoid the possibility of injury, and to contribute to enhancing the spirit of competition. During the blessed month of Ramadan, in light of the Covid 19 pandemic season, the last day of the session will witness the establishment of a match between the game’s supervisors, coaches, former club players and administrators in the presence of the players of the Sunni stages, with the precautionary measures being followed according to the club’s health protocol.