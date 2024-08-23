As part of the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services will receive its students of determination, at the beginning of the new academic year 2024-2025, in its new buildings in Al Badie suburb (Al Barashi area) after the completion of the first phase, which included the General Administration, Al Wafa School for Capacity Development (Al Yarmouk and Al Ramla), the Center for Severe Disabilities (evening period), and the Sharjah Autism Center.

Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, praised the combined efforts of the institutions to complete the project, stressing that the new buildings rely on innovative initiatives based on scientific research methodology and are in line with the latest global practices. They are distinguished by being environmentally friendly and compatible with the latest technologies, and meet the standards of comprehensive design to provide an inclusive and accessible environment for all.

For her part, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, said that the current phase covers an area of ​​approximately 100,000 square meters, within the total area of ​​the plot of land allocated by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, amounting to 575,000 square meters. The project reflects the city’s concept of a homogeneous community within an integrated complex that includes an inclusive educational and rehabilitation environment for all, in accordance with the best international practices, stressing that the new buildings provide an attractive educational environment in line with the principles of comprehensive design, and target students, their families and workers in the field, in addition to volunteers and researchers, which contributes to creating an inclusive and facilitating environment, in accordance with the highest international standards.

She pointed out that in light of the increasing demand for the city’s services, the design of the new buildings reflects the importance of keeping pace with this demand by meeting the needs of individuals in a manner consistent with the profound and noble content of these services, and presenting strategic plans to keep pace with the future, explaining that the project was designed based on scientific research and best practices in the fields of engineering design and operational processes for education, rehabilitation and support services. Accordingly, the city continues to enhance cooperation and develop partnership relations with international, Arab and local institutions and entities, to ensure the provision of the best services to people of determination in all fields.

The Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services pointed out that the second phase of the project will include 14 buildings, covering 295,972 square meters, and the remaining area has been allocated for investment projects, with the aim of implementing integrated facilities with the project to represent an inclusive environment, in addition to providing revenues that achieve financial sustainability for the city’s operational resources. In addition, the second phase of the project will include the establishment of a group of vital facilities, including the Early Intervention Center, Al Amal Kindergarten for the Deaf, Al Amal School for the Deaf, Masarat Center for Development and Empowerment, independent living buildings, the treatment center, the center for severe and multiple disabilities, the sports complex, the mosque building, the guest house, the museum, the theater, the facilities management, maintenance and central stores, and employee housing.

173 million dirhams total cost

The total cost of construction and operational works for the first phase amounted to approximately 173 million dirhams. The initiatives of His Highness the President of the State contributed 80 million dirhams to the construction phase, and the Bank of Sharjah contributed 30 million dirhams, while the city covered approximately 63 million dirhams for the cost of construction works, consultants’ fees, and equipping and furnishing the building.

The new project includes several main facilities, including the administration building and the library, which targets students and researchers by providing an environment equipped with the latest resources and technologies that are inclusive and accessible to all, the educational buildings of the Sharjah Autism Center, and Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, which provides educational and rehabilitation services directed at students with mental disabilities. The buildings also include educational and rehabilitation facilities, classrooms, rooms for developing life skills, and treatment rooms, in addition to open areas for play and outdoor activities that target all ages and community groups.