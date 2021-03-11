Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC has agreed to grant the UAE the honor to host the combined championship of the AFC Champions League, for the second group in the tournament in which Sharjah is competing, and the group includes, along with the host “King”, both the Iranian Tractor and the Uzbek Pakhtakor, and qualified for the qualifiers «Saudi Unity or Iraqi Air Force ».

This is what Al-Ittihad newspaper reported a week ago and confirmed it last Tuesday, while the AFC apologized for Al-Wehda’s request to host Group E matches, and decided to set it up in India, which is participating with a team for the first time in the history of the continental tournament, which is India’s Goa, while Saudi Arabia hosts 3 Groups, with two groups in the city of Riyadh, and they are the first group that includes Al-Hilal, in which Shabab Al-Ahly plays, along with the independence of Iran, and a rising team from the “preliminary”, in addition to the fourth group in which the Saudi victory plays, in addition to the Qatari dam and the Jordanian units, and the winner From the Al-Ain and Iranian Foulad match, while the third group will be in Jeddah and hosted by Al-Ahly club.

The AFC will play the championship for the second year in a row in the combined championship system, but this version will be in the preliminary round only from 14 to 30 April, provided that the rest of the rounds will be held from next September and with a back-and-forth system, but this will be decided definitively next August, and in light of The participating countries recover and ease travel bans and other measures related to combating the spread of “Covid-19”.

The South Korean Ulsan Hyundai won the title of the last edition at the expense of Peruzzi, while the announcement of the distribution of East Asian matches was postponed, as the Confederation indicated that as part of the evaluation process of hosting applications that was open to all member national federations, health standards included the existence of minimum travel restrictions. And the quarantine of the upcoming clubs, the ease of travel trips and the health situation in the host country, in addition to the presence of enough stadiums to hold matches.

The AFC decided to postpone the group stage in the East region, which was scheduled from April 21 to May 7, as the new date becomes June and July, after taking into account the current travel restrictions and the challenges of the ban imposed by the “Corona pandemic”.

Thailand hosts the sixth, seventh and tenth groups, while the host of the eighth and tenth groups will be determined later.

It was also decided to postpone the preliminary round matches for the East Asia region, as they are now held by the grouping system in the same countries that host the groups to which the winners of each match in the preliminary round qualify.

It will qualify for the first place in each group of 16, along with the best three clubs that get second place in the groups of each region, and the final will be held from the round-trip 21 and 27 November.