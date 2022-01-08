Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Wrestling and Judo Federation will organize on January 29, the UAE Junior Judo Championship in Sharjah, under the patronage of Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Federation, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, and it comes as part of the Federation’s program for the current season.

The Technical Committee of the Federation announced the opening of registration for participation in the tournament on January 18, and will continue until the 25th of the same month, and the start is 24 hours before the balance and lottery procedure.

The tournament, which is held in one day, begins with the preliminary rounds, then the final round matches, then the coronation ceremonies and honoring the first winners at the end of the event, which the Federation is keen to organize with the aim of discovering promising talents in each season, in support of the national teams, which in turn are preparing to participate in the Arab Championship that It will be hosted by the Jordanian capital, Amman, next March, and the technical staff of the age groups will follow up the tournament to monitor the new promising talents that can be supplied to the team.