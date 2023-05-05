Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Faisal Hussein Al-Tawash, head of the national teams and coaches committees of the Handball Federation, crowned the Sharjah A team as the champion of the Emirates Cup for the junior category in the 2022-2023 season, after defeating Sharjah B 25-23, in the final that brought them together at the Sharjah Club Stadium.

The arrival of the Sharjah A and B teams to the final match is a continuation of the two teams’ domination of the junior competitions for this season, as “Sharjah A” won the Junior League title, while “Sharjah B” finished second, and with the victory of “Sharjah A”, the Sharjah Club has retained The cup title for the third consecutive season (2022-2023 season – 2018-2019 season – 2017-2018 season), as the competition was not held in the seasons (2019-2020 – 2020-2021 – 2021-2022), due to the repercussions of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The coronation ceremony was attended by Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Muhammad Obaid Al-Hussan, member of the Sharjah Club Board of Directors and head of the Team Games Department.